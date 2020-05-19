Image copyright Anadolu Agency/Getty Images Image example President Biya don dey for power since 1982

Cameroon President Paul Biya go address e kontri pipo as kontri di mark 48 years wen de two sides, Southern Cameroons and French Cameroon join as one kontri.

For May 20, 1972, de two unit join as one but tomorrow, public celebration no go dey, for seka Covid-19.

Na de second taim for history weh Cameroon no go celebrate dis unity day, de first taim na wen army bi wan take over kontri by force for 1984.

E happen say na de first taim since weh Cameroon confirm first case Covid-19 enta kontri for march 6.

So wetin kontri pipo go wan hear?