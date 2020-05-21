Business ideas during lockdown: Five different hustle wey fit bring you money dis coronavirus period
No be secret say many Nigerian businesses and industries don experience bad times since di coronavirus outbreak, yet na during dis period some don see increase for dia market.
Di fact be say di way pipo sabi to do business change, maybe forever, because of coronavirus. Even if Covid-19 leave us, di effect go still dey wit us.
But some pipo, dia work dey bring better money even during all di palava wey coronavirus carry come, like lockdowns and curfews.
Food vendors
One food vendor Debisi Adeaga tell BBC say e surprise her say pipo dey patronise her more even though lockdown and curfew no make dem comot. Madam Adeaga say pesin go tink say pipo go dey cook by demsef more, but instead dem prefer to call her for soups.
Dis fit be because most pipo no wan enta transport to go market buy food, as dem dey fear to catch coronavirus.
Although she also say coronavirus bring im own challenge come her business domot - as she need to send many of her staff away so as to reduce risk of catching coronavirus and for di food not to carry any doti.
Delivery / logistics
According to Dr Henrietta Onwuegbuzie wey dey teach for Lagos Business School, intercity transportation companies like GIGM for Lagos don begin torchlight logistics services to goments dem, to epp dem move pipo and equipment wey dem need to cope with di crisis.
But even at small level many 'okada' riders for delivery companies see work do well-well even during di lockdown as dem follow as essential workers to deliver important tins like medicine and food.
Textile (material) traders
Cloth facemask wey don dey reign since when goments approve say pipo fit use dem, don increase market for those wey dey sell textile (materials) wholesale.
Omobolanle Atitebi of Plush Touch say her cloth mask designs don make her begin buy plenty material to use sew. Especially, because she no fit just use one material because different pipo like different style and colour.
Tailors
As demand for personal protection equipment (PPE) don rise, na so di bank account of di merchants wey dey produce dem dey rise. Madam Onwuegbuzie write say local manufacturers for Aba don drop efritin dem dey do to now focus PPE and uniforms for staff wey dey do essential services work.
Construction workers
Although e go hard to see how pipo fit comot money to build inside dis kain economy, di reality of wetin coronavirus palava mean be say some buildings wey don dey go carry new face.
For instance, isolations centres wey goments need to build to put patients inside, go use construction workers. Also, existing buildings wey dem wan convert into isolation centres go need construction work.
As pipo dey lose dia jobs sake of coronavirus lockdown wey don affect business, one lecturer for Lagos Business School (LBS) reason am say more pipo go dey find skilled labour (like construction jobs) to do.