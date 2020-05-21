Image copyright Taiwo Adeaga/Just Edibles Image example Food vendors torchlight say many customers prefer to order dia food despite say na house dem dey most times

No be secret say many Nigerian businesses and industries don experience bad times since di coronavirus outbreak, yet na during dis period some don see increase for dia market.

Di fact be say di way pipo sabi to do business change, maybe forever, because of coronavirus. Even if Covid-19 leave us, di effect go still dey wit us.

But some pipo, dia work dey bring better money even during all di palava wey coronavirus carry come, like lockdowns and curfews.

Food vendors

One food vendor Debisi Adeaga tell BBC say e surprise her say pipo dey patronise her more even though lockdown and curfew no make dem comot. Madam Adeaga say pesin go tink say pipo go dey cook by demsef more, but instead dem prefer to call her for soups.

Dis fit be because most pipo no wan enta transport to go market buy food, as dem dey fear to catch coronavirus.

Although she also say coronavirus bring im own challenge come her business domot - as she need to send many of her staff away so as to reduce risk of catching coronavirus and for di food not to carry any doti.

Delivery / logistics

Image example Althoug Lagos state for Nigeria bin ban commercial motorcycle companies, many of dem don convert to delivery business

According to Dr Henrietta Onwuegbuzie wey dey teach for Lagos Business School, intercity transportation companies like GIGM for Lagos don begin torchlight logistics services to goments dem, to epp dem move pipo and equipment wey dem need to cope with di crisis.

But even at small level many 'okada' riders for delivery companies see work do well-well even during di lockdown as dem follow as essential workers to deliver important tins like medicine and food.

Textile (material) traders

Cloth facemask wey don dey reign since when goments approve say pipo fit use dem, don increase market for those wey dey sell textile (materials) wholesale.

Omobolanle Atitebi of Plush Touch say her cloth mask designs don make her begin buy plenty material to use sew. Especially, because she no fit just use one material because different pipo like different style and colour.

Image example Cloth facemask don turn to fashion as pipo don begin use different different materials to sew am

Tailors

As demand for personal protection equipment (PPE) don rise, na so di bank account of di merchants wey dey produce dem dey rise. Madam Onwuegbuzie write say local manufacturers for Aba don drop efritin dem dey do to now focus PPE and uniforms for staff wey dey do essential services work.

Construction workers

Image copyright Lagos State Government Image example Lagos don dey commission new treatment and isolation centres wey dem dey build across di state

Although e go hard to see how pipo fit comot money to build inside dis kain economy, di reality of wetin coronavirus palava mean be say some buildings wey don dey go carry new face.

For instance, isolations centres wey goments need to build to put patients inside, go use construction workers. Also, existing buildings wey dem wan convert into isolation centres go need construction work.

As pipo dey lose dia jobs sake of coronavirus lockdown wey don affect business, one lecturer for Lagos Business School (LBS) reason am say more pipo go dey find skilled labour (like construction jobs) to do.