QTMPY: Jemima Osunde reveal wetin happun wen she face 'sex for roles' temptation for Nollywood

Dem no support media player for your device

QTMPY: Jemima Osunde reveal wetin happun wen she face 'sex for roles' temptation for Nollywood

Jemima Osunde and Bimbo Ademoye na im sidon for di hot seats of QTMPY Outtakes

Two of dem be some of di hottest and fast rising stars for Nollywood wit films wey don sell out cinemas for Naija and di abroad.

Jemima Osunde and Bimbo Ademoye dey give us hot hot for dis episode of QTMPY Outtakes

(We bin record dis one before isolation sake of coronavirus)