QTMPY: Jemima Osunde reveal wetin happun wen she face 'sex for roles' temptation for Nollywood
QTMPY: Jemima Osunde reveal wetin happun wen she face 'sex for roles' temptation for Nollywood
Jemima Osunde and Bimbo Ademoye na im sidon for di hot seats of QTMPY Outtakes
Two of dem be some of di hottest and fast rising stars for Nollywood wit films wey don sell out cinemas for Naija and di abroad.
Jemima Osunde and Bimbo Ademoye dey give us hot hot for dis episode of QTMPY Outtakes
(We bin record dis one before isolation sake of coronavirus)
Producers: Abdulmalik Fahd and Sarah Tiamiyu