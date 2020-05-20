Image copyright Twitter

Di Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, don ask Nigerians to prepare for di worst in di COVID-19 crisis.

Im tok am for di daily COVID-19 press briefing, of di Presidential Task Force wey happun for Abuja, di kontri capital.

Ehanire say make health workers and citizens to learn more about di disease.

"E dey of great importance that we, members of di health sector and citizens use dis period to dedicate efforts to strive for di best but also prepare for di worst. As we dey learn more about coronavirus every day, we must ready to adjust our strategy based on knowledge and evidence."

"To continue to dey strengthen our response for states, di Federal Ministry of Health and Nigeria Center for Disease Control dey assess isolation centres all over di kontri, recently for Yenagoa and Oshogbo. "We go also to continue to dey provide diagnostic commodities and facilities in collaboration with partners," di minister tok.

He tok say even though cases of and deaths of COVID-19 for Nigeria be like say e dey low compared to other kontris, statistics don show say most pipo wey die from di virus bin get pre-existing disease, many of dem dey educated, well-to-do pipo wey chose to treat themselves for house and dem later rush dem to hospital.