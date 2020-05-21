Image copyright Getty Images Image example Pipo wey dey enter mosque must wear face masks and wash dia hands

Sultan of Sokoto, Sa'ad Abubakar don ask Muslims for Nigeria to avoid wia plenty pipo gada as dem dey prepare to mark Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

Di Sultan wey also be di President-General of di Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs say instead make dem pray for dia houses wit dia family members or alone if dem dey live on dia own.

Dis tok from di Sultan dey come as some state govnors for Nigeria don lift ban on religious gatherings even though say di kontri still dey record cases of Covid-19.

Eid-el-Fitr celebrations for Muslims for Nigeria and around di world na to mark di end of Ramadan and e go hold dis weekend.

For inside statement wey di deputy secretary-general release, im say "e dey important to know say we dey for unusual times wen almost everytin normal don become abnormal including social gatherings and big congregational prayers.

"So therefore, Muslims need know say Eid-el-fitr no be compulsory religious activity and pipo no need observe am if e go undermine fundamental purpose of Shariah…"

Di statement add say "Muslims need to observe dia Eid prayers while dem still dey take necessary safety measures as e concern personal hygiene, face masks and social distancing."

'Govnors wey say make Eid hold get power pass Sultan'

Chief Imam of Sheik Jafar mosque for Kano, Sheik Abdullahi Ishaq Garangamawa tell BBC say Nigerian govnors wey give go ahead for Eid prayers to hold get power pass Sultan of Sokoto wey be leader of Nigerian muslims.

According to Sheik Garangamawa wey go also lead Eid prayers, e beta as e be say Sultan na advise e advise muslims no be order because govnors tok carry weight pass im own.

"Wetin Sultan tok na good thing and even for Saudi Arabia, na di same line dem take but for here since we get govnors wey don give go ahead, na di govnors own pipo go follow."

"As sultan tok, every mosque wey dey go ahead must abide by di safety guidelines and so e suppose be."

Wen Mosque and churches go reopen?

On Tuesday May 12, 2020, Jigawa state govnor Abubakar Badaru for northwest Nigeria announce say Muslims wey dey di state fit go for dia Friday prayers for mosques for di first time in four weeks.

But im also add say pipo wey don old, pikin dem and women no go dey allowed to attend di prayers.

Two days later, Zamfara state govnor, Bello Matawalle announce di same lifting of ban on congregational prayers for Mosques and churches.

E no tey, Kano state follow agree to allow eid-el-Fitr prayers to hold across di state as govnor Abdullahi Ganduje tok say pipo fit begin hold Friday prayers under di supervision of di Kano Hisbah board.

But Ganduje also cancel Hawan Sallah - wey be traditional festival to mark di Eid celebration - across all five emirates for di state.

Meanwhile for Nasarawa state, di lifting of di ban go last for two weeks after which di goment go review di situation.

'Wetin sultan tok na di best tin'

Dr Ahmad Gummi na chief imam for Sultan Bello mosque for Kaduna and one of di most popular imams for Nigeria, im tell BBC say, to follow wetin Sultan tok na im be di best for Nigerian Muslims.

"Wetin sultan tok say make Muslims observe dia Eid for house na di best thing even for places like Saudi Arabia and Egypt wey get top top mallams na dis same line dem follow."

"Islam na religion wey no like to put pipo inside wahala, some pipo dey fear to comot then why tell dem to comot for Eid prayer. Coronavirus na disease wey dey disturb di whole world and precaution where necessary is the best, so i support sultan 100%."

'Pipo must wear face masks for mosques'

Even though say di state goments don give go ahead for mosques and churches to open, dem draw ear warn say pipo must wear face masks, observe social distancing and wash dia hands.

Govnor Ganduje for im Monday meeting wit Islamic clerics for Kano state say dem don: "brief di Hisbah board to hold meetings with Imams and also deploy dia personnel to Friday Mosques across di state to ensure say worshippers comply with personal hygiene through maintaining of social distancing, wash dia hands and use sanitizers".

How many cases of coronavirus dey northern Nigeria?

