From 6am on Thursday 21 May, 2020 pipo wey dey live and do business for Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor local Goment for Rivers State fit wakabout as di goment relax di lockdown for six days but e get rules di pipo must keep.

Di lockdown go resume again by 8pm on Tuesday 26 May, 2020 till further notice for di two local goments wey be di commercial centre for southern Nigeria and wey get di highest population for Rivers State.

Di State Goment bin put lockdown again for di evening of Sunday 17 May till Wednesday 20 May 2020 wen e relax am but e get rules di pipo must keep even as di lockdown dey relaxed as dem must take personal responsibility to:

1. Wear facemask as e dey compulsory before dem comot for house and wen dem dey inside private or public vehicle.

2. Maintain social distancing wen dem dey public places like banks, shops and supermarkets dem

3. Public and private vehicles including keke napep must continue to limit di number of passengers to two pesins only while commercial buses go also reduce dia passengers to maintain physical distancing.

4. Religious gatherings no go pass 50 pesins, if e must hold at all.

5. No public wedding, burial or social gathering go hold

6. If you no get any better tin to do outside your house, stay at home and stay safe

7. Protect elderly pipo and pipo wey get serious health conditions from di virus as dem dey very vulnerable and fit no survive di virus if dem catch am.

8. All open markets, motor parks, hotels, bars, night clubs, restaurants and barbers shops still remain shut down, but pipo fit buy food from supermarkets and shopping malls.

9. Also all di entry and exit for land, sea and air borders for di State still dey closed.

10. Security pipo fit arrest pesin wey no wear face mask, or comply with any of dis rules and charge am go court as di law demand as im dey put odas at risk.

Di Governor, Nyesom Wike come say make pipo for di State no panic say di number of coronavirus cases dey increase as e show say dem don dey test more pipo for Covid19 for di State.

With 26 new cases, at Thursday 21 May 2020, Rivers State don record total of 79 Covid-19 cases; 54 dey receive treatment for treatment centre, 21 don recover and dem don discharge dem while four pesins don die.