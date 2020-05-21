Image copyright Mercy Eke Image example Mercy Eke go be di first woman BigBrother Naija

MultiChoice Nigeria don announce di fifth season of di fifth season of dia popular TV Reality show, Big Brother Naija wey dem tok say e go start for July 2020.

Di organisers tok for statement wey dem release on Wednesday say dem go do 10 days online audition to select pipo wey go participate for di show. Di audition go start from May 20 and e go end for May 30.

Di contestants go record two minutes video of themselves to tok why dem suppose chose dem to dey part of di BB Naija season 5 housemate, na so di organisers tok for one Instagram post.

Di Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe tok on di return of BBNaija.

"Big Brother Naija na one of Africa biggest entertainment exports outside Nollywood. Di Fifth season go be di biggest thing on African television in 2020." He tok.

He add am say dis show na one of di biggest showcase of Nigeria diversity.

Wit weeks of plenti drama, romance, Friday night games and di popular Saturday parties, di Big Brother Naija reality TV don produce ogbonge celebrities since e start di first edition for 2006.

Big Brother Naija don become Nigeria biggest reality TV show and many young pipo between 16 and 40 years dey follow di show wella.