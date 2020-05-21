Image copyright Ovieteme George

Federal High Court for Yenagoa, Bayelsa stat south south Nigeria, don sentence Yinusa Dahiru, wey kidnap 14-year-old Ese Oruru for August 2015 to 26 years in prison.

Dis one na afta di court wey Justice Jane Inyang lead, find am guilty.

Court convict Yinusa wey pipo dey popularly call "Yellow" on four out of di five count charges dem bin bring against am.

Justice Jane Inyang wey deliver di judgement free di accused on count one, come sentence am to five years on count two, seven years on count three, seven years on count four and seven years on count five on a jail term wey go run concurrently.

How di mata happun

Na on August 12, 2015 na im Dahiru take Ese from her home for Bayelsa to Kano wia dem marry her give am and change her name to Aisha, afta dem convert her to Islam.

Afta months of plenti cry from her parents and human rights activists as well as investigations by di police, dem return her to Bayelsa for March 2016, wen she don already get belle.

On May 26, 2016, Ese born baby girl.

Dem later charge Dahiru with child trafficking, child abuse, rape, kidnap, infringement on di right to religion, and holding a person against her will.

At first, the absence of judge stop di trial for di early stages.

During im appearance for court, Dahiru bin plead not guilty to all di charges.

Di judgement don end four years of trial for di court.

'We dey happy'

Papa of Ese, Charles Oruru say im happy for di judgement as e don bring out di truth and all di time im dey come court since 2015 no dey in vain.

Charles Oruru say Ese with di pikin dey with am and praise di judgement say e go serve as deterrent to oda pipo wey dey traffic pikin em say punishment dey follow day kain tin.