Image copyright LSMOH

Di commissioner of Health for Lagos State, southwest Nigera, Akin Abayomi, don dey prepare mind of di state pipo say number of coronavirus fit increase to like 300 per day next week and say di case fit increase to 90,000 or 120,000 before July according to goment prediction.

Abayomi say dis wen im dey take questions during im briefing for Covid-19 on Thursday and add say di increase no go be suddenly.

Di commissioner give some reason why di number dey go up. E tok say some reason for dis increase be say plenty pipo dey catch di virus and also say di state don increase di number of testing centres.

"We get testing centres wey get capacity to test 24 hours every day and we dey test almost 800 for one day," di commissioner tok.

E make correction say cases for Kano, northern Nigeria, no be di same with Lagos, as Kano no dey test as much as Lagos dey test.

We still dey find proof for traditional medicine

Di traditional medicine board dey work hard to find food wey dey build immunity against coronavirus and herbal extracts wey fit work.

E add say di goment need make sure say dem no give people extract wey go cause harm for dia body as dem dey try to treat for coronavirus.

He say, "Di traditional medicine pipo go need show say dem fit measure quantity of medicine to give or di power di herb. We go need know if we fit give dose ontop di strength of di herbs and we need know say di herbs no get chemical wey go harm kidney or liver or brain".

'We go roll out chloroquine trial for our centres'

Di commissioner also tok say di state go roll out trial for chloroquine medicine for dia centres. E say di trial don start officially but clinical trial dey difficult to run. We don start to dey collect di drugs wey we go use and also di plasma from pipo wey don recover from covid-19.

We bin dey try decide which centre we go use and to get permission from authorities to do di clinical trials.

80% of patients no dey show sign of covid-19

Abayomi also say 80% of pipo wey get coronavirus no dey show sign say dem get di disease. Dis na wetin sabi pipo dey call asymptomatic and dem tok say pipo like dat, fit dey spread di disease without knowing say dem get am because dem no sick.

E add say anoda 10% of pipo wey catch Covid-19 fit dey sick small and di remaining 10% go dey seriously sick.

"We dey try to understand difference between pipo wey get serious sickness and di ones wey no get serious sickness. So some researches dey to take know if anything dey pipo gene wey dey make Covid-19 catch dem differently. We wan look environmental factor as to why some pipo dey protected and some dey dey too sick from coronavirus. We bin dey find wetin be di same tin wey pipo wey don die of coronavirus get in common.

Di choloriquine trial go dey two phase, di commissioner tok. E say dat one go dey double blind, di oda no go dey blind. E say di one wey dey double blind na di own wey di state dey do but di one wey no dey double blind na di one World Health Organisation dey do.

He say dem bin wan check if di drug go prevent covid-19 or if e fit cure di disease.

'Lagos go soon start rapid testing'

DI Logos state goment don tok say dem wan start rapid testing to dey sure say pipo wey dey enter hospital no get coronavirus.

Abayomi say dem go start di test to know if dem go allow pipo enter hospital or dem go need o begin isolation sharp sharp. E add say di state dey very 'anxious' to start dis rapid testing.

"we fit also use di rpd test to dey screen our health care professionals to find out how many of dem don experience covid infection before. If di test show say you don get covid before sake of say you get anti-body to covid, then di health care professionls go fit practice with more confidence," he tok.