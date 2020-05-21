Image copyright Google free image

One Kenyan woman wey fail to pay her rent last month no get front door and roof again inside her house as her landlady vex comot am.

Local broadcaster Citizen TV reports say Ruth Shiundu, wey be widow, say she no fit raise 11,000 Kenyan shillings ($102; £84) because di coronavirus pandemic affect her okrika business.

Ruth wey get four pikin bin pack enta di house for di capital, Nairobi, last December and she dey always pay her rent for di one-bedroom house without fail.

Madam Ruth wey dey sell Okrika bed sheets tell tori pipo say, last Monday, di landlady carry some group of youths go di house and remove di front door with one angle grinder.

All di try wey di local administrator for di low-income area of Kawangware try to chook mouth for di mata fall for deaf ears.

Den on Tuesday, di landlady come with worker to remove parts of di roof.

Madam Ruth wey tears dey for her eyes follow di television station, Citizen TV tok with Swahili language on top wetin happun: