Ben Ayade: From mama put to okada riders see why small business owners no go pay tax for Cross River state
Authorities don stop low income earners for one southern Nigerians state from paying tax sake of say dem dey earn chikini moni.
"I exempt dem because e better for me as govnor make I instead task my brain than to tax my pipo", Di govnor of Cross River state for south-south Nigeria, Ben Ayade tok.
Which category of pipo no go pay tax again?
- Hotels wey get pass 50 rooms
- Okada drivers
- Taxi drivers
- Small saloon owners
- Airport taxi drivers
- Small catering and eatery point (mama put)
- Farmers
- Pipo wey dey hawk
- And all di small-small business owners wey dey di state.
Govnor Ayede tok am for one inauguration of anti-tax agency wey Emma Isong, a bishop head, di governor tok say e no dey okay wen goment no dey provide di needs of di pipo and dem still dey collect tax from dem.
Di governor add am say anybodi wey come meet dem to collect tax, make dem tell am say di govnor don order say make dem no pay tax again.
"How pesin go carry banana for head go sell and some produce pipo go dey there dey tax am for produce?"
"How pesin go carry groundnut go sell and one pesin go put check point to collect moni from di groundnut seller?"
Governor Ben Ayade say im no dey wired to dey insensitive to weaker pesin, e tok say im don abolish produce staff make farmers earn dia moni and keep am for themself.
Who no give dem fertilizer, clear land for dem, or prepare soil for dem, why you go tax dem? He ask.
Di responsibility of di new anti-tax agency wey im set na to put an end to illegal taxes for di state.