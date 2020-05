As Muslims for Kano north western Nigeria attend Friday prayers for di first time in six weeks.

BBC visit Shagari quarters mosque for di city wia pipo no abide by di face masks and social distancing directive wey goment give.

As Kano govnor Abdullahi Ganduje announce on Tuesday say Friday prayers go resume, e also tok say e dey mandatory on pipo wey dey attend mosques to wear face masks and also maintain social distancing.

Council of Ulama wey be committee of some top imams for Kano also warn pipo about obeying evriting wey medical pipo tok as dem dey comot go mosque.

For di muslims wey dey di state na happy time dem dey as some tell BBC say dem go mosque as early as 9 am to show say dem miss di friday prayers.

Buhari Mohammed tell BBC say today( Friday) na one of im happiest days because of di resumption of Friday prayers.

"For six weeks i dey very sad anytime Friday come because no Jumaat prayer but today i thank God say e don come back, na one of my happiest days and i go pray to God to end coronavirus for humanity."

Kano get 875 cases of coronavirus and 36 pipo don die with 123 pipo discharged.

Fotos of Kano Friday prayers

Image example Many off di pipo inside di mosque no wear face mask