Image copyright SBM Image example Jollof rice and Plantain

Since goment for Nigeria relax dey lockdown for di kontri, restaurants, supermarkets and markets dem dey open for business.

But wetin be di risk of Covid-19 if you do takeaway or buy tins for supermarket?

What about takeaway food?

Many local restaurants now dey do only takeaways sake of Covid-19 palava and goment don tell dia citizen pipo say make dem no sido chop for di restaurants.

Covid-19 na respiratory illness; evidence no dey say e fit spread through any food or food packaging.

And any good restaurant most likely go observe proper hygiene wen dem dey prepare dia food, dis one mean say minimal risk dey from freshly cooked takeaway meal.

What about eating with your hands?

If you get any takeaway delivery, di risk say di package go dey contaminated de very low.

"Empty di food [inside clean plate], troway di pack inside dustbin and wash your hands well-well before you eat," na wetin Prof Sally Bloomfield, of London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine tok.

"Take di food out of di container with spoon and eat with fork and knife - no use your fingers."

"With food like pizza for example, if you want to dey really safe, you fit put am inside microwave for a couple of minutes," na wetin Prof Bloomfield add put.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Takeaway pizza

But what if I go supermarket?

Coronavirus dey spread when pesin wey get am cough out small droplets - wey carry di virus - inside air. Dis fit cause infection if you breath am, or if you touch surface wey e don land on.

So risk dey if you go shopping and mix with oda pipo. Dat na why social distancing dey important - keep at least 2m (about 6ft) from odas -many shops dey try to limit di number of pipo wey dey enta inside to reduce large crowd.