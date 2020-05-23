Image copyright Reuters

One church for Berlin, Germany don open dia doors to Muslim worshippers wey no fit enter dia mosque sake of social distancing rules.

Germany allow religious services to resume on 4 May but worshippers must maintain distance of 1.5m (5ft).

Becos of dis di Dar Assalam mosque for di city Neukoln district only fit hold small number of di usual congregation.

But di Martha Lutheran church for Kreuzberg offer to help by hosting Friday prayers for di end of Ramadan.

Throughout di month of Ramadan, Muslims dey stay away from food, drinking, smoking and sex from dawn to dusk. Normally families and friends go gada to break dia fast and attend communal prayers, but for Berlin - as e be for many kontris - dis year celebration don dey affected by coronavirus.

"Dis na great sign and e bring joy for Ramadan and joy inside dis crisis," na so di mosque imam tell tori pipo Reuters news agency. "Dis pandemic don make us a community. Crisis brig pipo togeda."

Samer Hamdoun wey bin dey part of di congregation say, "di feeling bin dey strange becos of di musical instruments, di pictures.

"But wen you look, wen you forget di small details. In di end dis na house of God."

Even di church pastor take part for di service.