Ogbonge jurist and professor of Law, Justice Adolphus Godwin Karibi-Whyte die at di age of 88.

Family sources tell BBC Pidgin say di highly respected jurist wey from oil rich Rivers State, for southern Nigeria, die of heart failure on Friday.

Nigeria president Muhammadu Buhari and many odas don begin mourn Justice Karibi-Whyte wey retire as Supreme Court judge.

Im son, Dagogo Karibi-Whyte wey also be lawyer for Lagos confam say im papa die of heart failure come describe am as "a good man wey dey very uptight, dedicated and ogbonge professional, better papa and family man. Plenti pipo no dey like dat." Na so im tok.

Who be Adolphus Godwin Karibi-Whyte

Na 29 January, 1932 dem born Justice Karibi -Whyte and im come from Abonnema, Degema Local Goment Area for Rivers State.

Untill im death na him be di traditional head of Tubofia and Boto Group of Houses of Abonnema - wey be one of di main towns for di Ijaw tribe of Kalabari land.

Di late Karibi-Whyte bin attend Kalabari National College KNC Buguma Rivers State from 1946 to 1950 and im work as clerk of court from 1951 to 1957.

Career

For 1960, im get im law degree LL.B from di University of Hull and call to bar for Middle Temple one year after. For September 1962, im get LL.M from di University of London come get Ph.D from University of Lagos for 1970.

For 1973, Rivers State Ministry of Justice appoint am as Draftsman but for 1976, im get appointment as Judge of Federal Revenue Court and na dia e start im judicial career wey carry am go Court of Appeal from 1980 and Supreme Court of Nigeria from 1984.

Justice Adolphus Karibi-Whyte serve as Chairman of plenti Commissions of Inquiry including di Counterfeit Currency Tribunal and Inquiry into Nigeria Agricultural and Cooperative Bank, Civil Disturbances Tribunal, Committee for di unification and Reform of Criminal Code, Penal Code, Criminal Procedure Act and Criminal Procedure Code.

Im also be chairman for Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies, Committee of Pro-Chancellors of State-Owned Universities, Law Report Committee of Federal High Court,

For November 1993, im get appointment as Judge of International Criminal Tribunal for former Yugoslavia wey sidon for Hague and between 1994/95 im be Chairman for di Nigerian Constitutional Conference.

Justice Karibi-Whyte also write thirteen books and get 55 academic publications for local and international journals and im get plenti celebrated judgements dem wey im deliver like Goment of Gongola State v Tukur (1989), Attorney General of di Federation v Attorney General of Abia State, Grace Jack v University of Agriculture, Makurdi (2004) and Savannah Bank of Nigeria Limited v Pan Atlantic Shipping & Transport Agencies Limited (1987).

For di ogbonge work im don do, for 1998, Justice Karibi-Whyte get national award as Commander of di Order of di Niger (CON) and also Commander of di Federal Republic (CFR) for 2008.

True true, big Iroko tree don fall for Rivers State.