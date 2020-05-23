Image copyright Getty Images

Scientists for UK don begin test one treatment dem dey hope say go fit reduce how Covid- 19 dey take affect patients wey dey sick well-well from di virus.

Dem discover say dos wey di virus hook wella get small number of immune cells dem dey call T-cell.

Dem go begin clinical trial if one drug dem dey call interleukin 7, wey dey always boost T-cell fit epp di patients recover.

Di program get scientists from Francis Crick Institute, King's College London and Guy's for St Thomas' Hospital.

Dem don look di immune cells for di blood of 60 Covid- 19 patients and dem see say di number of T-cells for dia blood don reduce.

Prof Adrian Hayday from di Crick Institute say wetin dey happun wit di immune cells shock am.

E explain say di immune cells dey try protect us but di virus dey kill dem.

For inside one microlitre (0.001ml) drop of blood, normal adults wey dey healthy dey get between 2,000 and 4,000 T-cells, wey dem dey call T lymphocytes.

Di Covid patients wey di team test get between 200-1,200.

'Extremely encouraging'

Scientists say diCovid-19 virus , wey show for here dey reduce di levels of T-cells for some patients

Di researchers say these findings make dem develop one "fingerprint test" wey fit check di level of T-cells for di blood go fit quick tell which patient case go dey serious.

Manu Shankar-Hari, one critical care consultant for Guy's and St Thomas' Hospital for London, tok say about 70% of Covid- 19 patients wey im dey see for intensive care dey come wit between 400-800 lymphocytes per microlitre. "When dey begin recover, dia lymphocyte level also go return to normal," he add.

Dem don test Interleukin 7 for small group of patients wey get sepsis and e dey increase di production of these specific cells.

Dis trial go dey for patients wey get low lymphocyte count wey don dey critical care for more than three days.

Mr Shankar-Hari tok say dem dey hope say wen dem increase di cell count, di viral infection go comot.

Dis research don also provide more knowledge for di way di disease take dey waka for di immune system and Prof Hayday say e go dey okay for scientists all over di world dey find clinically valuable information.

"Dis virus wey turn di world upside down dey unique - e dey different. Na something wey neva happun before."

"Dis virus dey different and e dey give time for future research - wey we go start immediately - we need find out di mechanism wey dey give dis virus power."