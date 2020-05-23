Image copyright Getty Images Image example La Liga players begin as dis week start

La Liga go fit resume behind closed doors from 8 June according to Spain Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

Di League president Javier Tebas say im dey hope make Spain top flight fit start for 12 June as La Liga neva confam di date wey dem go restart.

La Liga players don begin train dis week and dem no pass more dan 10 for inside one group.

According to di Presido, Spain don do wetin im suppose do and time don reach to bring back di day to day activities.

He say from June 8 La Liga go return and Spanish football get plenty followers and no be di only sport wey go return be dat.

Di Spanish second division don already set to resume as report dey suggest say derby between Sevilla and Real Betis go be di first La Liga game wey go happun.

Oga Tebas say dem happy wit di decision and dem go follow all di health rules to make sure say di pandemic no come back.

Dem suspend football for Spain for 12 March sake of coronavirus pandemic.

Five players bin test positive for coronavirus among Spain top players and dem don go isolation before dem allow di first phase of traiing wey start for 18 May.

La Liga teams get 11 games to play dis season, wit leaders Barcelona wey get two points ahead of Real Madrid for di top of di division.

Meanwhile, Portugal Primeira Liga go resume for 3 June and Portimonense go play against Gil Vicente and Famalicao wey dey host leaders Porto.

Meanwhile, Portugal's Primeira Liga will resume on 3 June, with Portimonense against Gil Vicente and Famalicao hosting leaders Porto.

Porto lead rivals Benfica get 10 rounds left.