Image copyright Getty Images Image example Mauricio Pochettino spend five years in charge of Tottenham

Mauricio Pochettino dey reason to find im next managerial job outside di Premier League top six.

Pochettino neva get any work since Tottenham sack am for November 2019.

Dem link di 48 year old wit one deal wey join New Castle and Saudi Arabia.

Maurico say im go take anytin as di clubs wey dey di top six fit change anytime. According to am, Tottenham and Arsenal no dey d top 6 today and e no good to look down on any club as all of dem dey try.

He say e dey important to respect all clubs because dem dey spend money for di club, invest for di club and dey try new ways to put di club for di top 6., 8 ot top 4.

Southampton dey three points and dem no dey relegation zone wen Pochettino join dem January 2013. Tottenham just finish sixth when e replace Tim Sherwood as manager 18 months later.

In five-and-a-half years, he change Spurs and lead go Champions League final last season. He manage di enta four successive top four finishes for di first time for almost 50 years, although di chairman Daniel Levy sack am come replace am wit Jose Mourinho after im no win trophy and di club dey 14th position for Premier League.

"Football no be about budgets and money," he tok.

End of gardening leave and coffee with Emery

Pochettino wish to go back di game don increase as e dey absent.

He follow Levy tok last weekend as im 'gardening leave' an end, dis one mean say e fit accept other offers now. He wish im old club - and Mourinho well - and even meet wit im old north London rival, former Arsenal manager Unai Emery for coffee, where they reflect on dia experience of how dem chop sack for mid-season.

But for di last two months, Pochettino dey im house for London, sake of Covid-19 lockdown, wey don affect football badly and mae di game lose plenty billions of pounds.