Dis year celebration of Eid-al-Fitr to mark di end of di Muslim fasting month of Ramadan go dey low key as lockdown dey for many kontris sake of coronavirus palava.

Di coronavirus pandemic don bring normal life to a standstill, plus religious practice, as communal prayers and nightly Ramadan prayers dey affected sake of restrictions wey goments bin put in place. Many place of worship dey closed to stop di spread of di virus.

Eid al-fitr, wey be one of Islam two major religious holiday also dey affected by di pandemic. Kontris wey don even successfully fight di virus still dey avoid further spread or a new wave of di infection.

Wetin go change dis Eid as di world dey battle di spread of coronavirus?

Gather for prayers

Typically, Muslims go gather for mosques and prayer grounds for morning to perform Eid prayer but dis go change.

Sake of social distancing rules and ban on public gathering wey goments don put in place, communal prayers no go fit happun.

Instead dem replace am with special prayers broadcast from mosques so dat pipo go get some sense of di occasion as pipo dey for house to observe di Eid prayers.

Iftar parties

E no dey possible to visit friends and family this Eid to do Iftar parties, to break fasting with friends and families.

Di rules wey dey guide lockdown for plenti kontris include say make pipo siddon for dia house and avoid to dey go visit pipo.

So dis year plenti pipo don organise virtual Iftar parties, dey use social apps like Zoom, Facebook live to connect with friends and families.

Dress up for di occasion

Festivals dey come with new attires, clothes, shoes and plenti new things to match di outfit as pipo dey look forward to go visit friends.

Pipo still fit dress up for di occasion? Yes, but di probability dey low say as pipo no go fit comot to go visit families or friends, dem fit no put priority to buying new attires.

Image copyright EPA Image example Dis girl for Kashmir, wey India dey control, dey put Henna for hand

Visit to Eateries

Di number of muslims wey go visit dia kitchen to prepare meals for Eid-al-Fitri go plenty pass wetin we dey see for di past years.

Na part of di culture of festivities for families to visit di eateries to enjoy delicacies and spend time hanging out with dia children but dis year Eid celebration go take a new turn for many families.

Pipo go dey forced to enjoy sumptuous meals from di comfort of dia homes as dem dey try to avoid public gathering and reduce di chances of getting infected with COVID-19.

Image copyright Carmen McCain Image example Eid al-Adha for Kano, Nigeria

Visiting amusement parks

Di same rules wey dey prevent pipo from visiting public restaurants to dine, na im still dey guide or reduce di way pipo dey viist park to celebrate Eid Mubarak. Di only difference be say,

Pipo still fit enta eateries to buy take-away packs of food but many amusements parks don close dia doors sake of di coronavirus pandemic, to prevent pipo from hosting parties or to dey gather in large numbers during dis period.