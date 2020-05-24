Image copyright Reuters Image example Di Pope tell bishops to encourage missionaries for di Amazon as way of addressing shortage of priests

For di Regina Coeli prayer on Sunday, Pope Francis recall im message for World Communications Day on 24 May, wey dem dedicate to theme of storytelling.

Di Pope pray say dis period fit help di church tell stories wey dey look forward to di future with hope.

"May dis event encourage us to tell and share constructive stories wey go help us to understand say we be part of a story wey dey larger than ourselves, and we fit look forward to di future with hope if we truly care for one another as brothers and sisters."di Pope tok.

To share new perspective to mark di occasion, Dr Paolo Rufini wey be di prefect of di Dicastery for Communication tok say di key message wey dey di pope message na "sharing" of our own experiences, wey dey allow us to build a new story for "one prospective of Redemption".

Dis year go mark di 54th anniversary of World Communications Day for di catholic church.