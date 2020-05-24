Image copyright Twitter Image example Many Twitter NG users dey use Cynthia Morgan Instagram Live compare wen di 29 year old singer bin dey hot.

Many Nigerians waka enta social media on Sunday to tok about musician, Cynthia Morgan afta one Instagram live she do - reveal why her music career no too solid again.

Di 29 year old Nigerian singe explain say na afta she accept one contract from her former record label-North Side Music Ltd, Jude Okoye wey be music producer.

Ms Morgan say she no read di contract terms before she sign am and e affect her career well-well as she lost her stage name, Instagram account, royalty and VEVO account.

But Jude Okoye neva come out to reply all di claims wey she make for di Instagram live.

But wetin she tok don cause plenty gbasgbos for social media and oda pipo wey dia music career don enta gear one afta dem get yawa wit Jude Okoye or dia managers don also come out to tok dia own tori.

Image copyright Cynthia Morgan Image example Madrina (Cynthia Morgan) change her name for September 2017 but di tori and for pipo because of di new song wey she release for May 2018.

Odas e happun to

No be only Cynthia Morgan go get kwanta wit her manager, we sabi like four pipo wey get swey don bounce and odas still dey try find dia leg for di industry.

Peter and Paul Okoye

May D

Skip Twitter post by @MisterMayD When I speak , people think I'm ungrateful, but the truth will always come out one way or the other last last cuz I'm a covenant child! https://t.co/j24DlPXJCn — May D (LEGEND) (@MisterMayD) May 24, 2020

Skip Twitter post 2 by @MisterMayD For your information I was staying in their boys squatters with their driver and their cook just one room all of us shared a toilet and I had big songs and also the other side of their twin duplex was empty! Now! I slept on brand new television carton used my shirt as cover cloth — May D (LEGEND) (@MisterMayD) May 24, 2020

Skip Twitter post 3 by @MisterMayD How can you say greed when I never billed them for anything I have ever done for them in my life! From writing credit and vocal credit on the invasion album ... ask them if I was ever greedy! Just let them say it! https://t.co/fKVkGFUbSq — May D (LEGEND) (@MisterMayD) May 24, 2020