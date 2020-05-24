Cynthia Morgan: Madrina change Record label sake of Jude Okoye - See oda Naija musicians wey don get yawa wit dia managers
Many Nigerians waka enta social media on Sunday to tok about musician, Cynthia Morgan afta one Instagram live she do - reveal why her music career no too solid again.
Di 29 year old Nigerian singe explain say na afta she accept one contract from her former record label-North Side Music Ltd, Jude Okoye wey be music producer.
Ms Morgan say she no read di contract terms before she sign am and e affect her career well-well as she lost her stage name, Instagram account, royalty and VEVO account.
- Corona or no corona, BBNaija wan return - See how you fit sidon for your house do audition for Nigeria biggest reality TV show
- Dem wan use 'fake naked foto' blackmail me - Tacha
But Jude Okoye neva come out to reply all di claims wey she make for di Instagram live.
But wetin she tok don cause plenty gbasgbos for social media and oda pipo wey dia music career don enta gear one afta dem get yawa wit Jude Okoye or dia managers don also come out to tok dia own tori.
- Bye-bye Cynthia Morgan, welcome Madrina
- Blackface don dey chop money from African Queen for 10 years - 2face Management
Odas e happun to
No be only Cynthia Morgan go get kwanta wit her manager, we sabi like four pipo wey get swey don bounce and odas still dey try find dia leg for di industry.
Madrina (Cynthia Morgan) change her name for September 2017 but di tori and for pipo because of di new song wey she release for May 2018.
- Peter and Paul Okoye
- May D
- Kizz Daniel
- Brymo