Muslims across Africa - and the world - are celebrating Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Nigeria Presido Muhammadu Buhari and im family obsesrve social distancing as dem perform Eid-el-Fitr prayer for Presidential Villa for Aso-Rock

Nigeria First lady, Aisha Buhari and her daughters do eid prayers

Kano State govnor Umar Ganduje and im deputy Nasiru Gawuna for Kano eid prayer

Kano State govnor, Umar Gaduje, im deputy, Emir of Kano, Chairman Kano State Council of Emirs attend di Eid-el-Fitr prayers

Eid ceremony for studios of Ghana Broadcasting Corporation wit President Nana Akufo-Addo

Eid ceremony for studios of Ghana Broadcasting Corporation wit President Nana Akufo-Addo

For Tanzania, mosques and other places of worship remain open.

Men, women and children also take part for di prayer Ogun state.

Eid, wey dem dey call Sallah for Nigeria na time when children dey get new clothes wey dem dey wia go mosque. Dem take di foto of dis stylish family as dem siddon on top okada afta prayers...

Before praying, Muslims must perform ritual ablutions, as dis boy dey do for outside one mosque for Kara Ibafo, Ogun state...

How Muslims for Nassarawa state gada for Mosque do eid prayer

While these Muslims in Ogun state managed to find somewhere to keep their distance...

Sudan goment bin ban large gatherings but pipo for di capital, Khartoum no hear as dem still gada for eid...

At least some for Khartoum were wear face masks.

For Senegal, di Layene brotherhood gada for beach to celebrate wetin dem call Korité. Dis year, maintain social distance...

Some more than others.

Zitouna mosque for Medina (old town) for Tunisia capital wey dey normally dey crowded wit worshippers during Eid al-Fitr empty...

Also di famous Al-Azhar mosque in Egypt's capital, Cairo.

