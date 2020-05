Image copyright Ghana Police Image example Landlord face murder charge afta he allegedly shoot and kill tenant

One landlord dey inside grips of Ghana Police afta he allegedly shoot and kill en tenant over rent issues.

Accra Regional Police Command, PRO DSP Afia Tenge, talk media say dem charge de suspect plus murder over de incident.

Police say de suspect as Stephen Nana Kankam, fire rounds wey injure en tenant after en rent finish but he no vacate de premises yet, wey dem find four spent shells for de crime scene top.

Residents alert police about de incident who rush de victim go Police Hospital but dem declare am dead on arrival.

Ofankor District Commander, DSP George Asare, who visited de crime scene plus police team say dem find pool of blood for de entrance of de building where de deceased dey live.

Police Officers storm de landlord en house wey dem arrest am. After random search for en room, dem find two pump action guns loaded wey dem load plus seven and eight cartridges respectively.

Police deposit de remains of de deceased for preservation and autopsy at de police hospital mortuary.