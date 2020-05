“Nobody dey use Amala or Eba do Artwork” - Haneefah Adam

Dem no support media player for your device

“Nobody dey use Amala or Eba do Artwork” - Haneefah Adam

Haneefah be visual and food artist wey dey use food like Ogbono, Shaki, Vegetable, Tomatoes and all kain food do artwork.

“Because food wey I dey use do art na food wey I fit chop. Wen I finish di work, I go chop am.” na wetin she tok wen we ask her if she dey chop dis food wey she dey use do her work.

Haneefah wey be Muslimah share wetin inspire dis idea wit us.