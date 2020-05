Image copyright Insagram/@kirbyjenner Image example Dis na one of im work, Kirby Jenner with im "sisters", Kendal and Kylie Jenner

Kirby Jenner don get im own reality show, "Kirby Jenner" for one streaming service wey dem dey call Quibi.

Na di Kardashians family set up di show for di "24 year old Amateur model" and e go run for eight episodes for di short length streaming services.

Kirby don tok say na im "mama", Kris Jenner bring di idea come im domot and di show go feature some cameos from members of di Kardasian clan.

Funny thing be say di Kardashian/Jenner family wey mama Kris Jenner born na six, Kim Kardashian-West, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

So, who be Kirby Jenner and wia e from come?

Kirby Jenner catch di eye of di Kardashian family afta e start to dey post pictures and videos where im photoshop imself put for wia di iconic reality TV family dey especially for di life of super model Kendal Jenner for 2015.

Normally, dat one go look one kain but di internet bin like am wella on top say e bin dey rock im moustache and e no really enter for wetin pipo think when dem hear Kardashian pikin.

Di internet sensation wey no gree give im real name out to anybodi, introduce imself say Kendal Jenner say dem be fraternal twins, in fact for di advert for im show, e call di mama of di Kardashian/Jenner clan say na im mama.

E say e be, "Amateur Model / Lover of all things / Fraternal Twin of Kendall Jenner" and don feature for almost all di events wey Kendall Jenner don go, at least for im page wey don gada 1.3 million subscrbers.