Di responsibility of lead di eid prayer fall ontop many young Muslim men shoulders as coronavirus pandemic no allow make dem gather do di prayer outside like e dey normally be.

For Nigeria, West Africa, young men show for Twitter how dem suddenly become imam for dia house and e look like say many of dem enjoy dia new role.

One Muslim scholar, Professor Daud Olatokunbo Shittu Noibi, wey follow BBC Pidgin tok say di new style dey acceptable as Prophet Muhammad (SAW) don give instructions form im hadiths, sayings of di prophet wey get religious guidance, on how to conduct solaat, prayer, for dis kind time of pandemic.

Many of di 36 states for Nigeria, including Lagos wey get di highest cases of coronavirus infections for di kontri don put ban ontop religious gatherings to help reduce spread of coronavirus. Dis don affect how many pipo observe dia religious rites wey require make plenty pipo gather.

E don dey reach at least eight weeks now, since churches and mosques for some part of Nigeria don dey lock down and religious leaders don adopt different styles to continue to dey observe dis activities.

As di Muslim faithful finish dem 30 days fasting yesterday, di pandemic situation give plenty young Muslim brothers opportunity to lead eid prayer for dia house. For many of dem, na dia first time to lead dat kind major prayer and di excitement show as dem tweet, post pictures and videos for social media.

Azeez Tayo, @tayoazeez01, look like say im dey happy to enter di new role.

One Ibraheem Oloye, @IbraheemOloye, upload video of im grand entrance as e ready to lead eid prayer for im house.

Anoda Twitter uers wey get "tatafolorunsho handle for twitter upload picture of ma wey dey lead group of small pikins during di prayer.

One wey call imsef 'Movie freak', with di handle @Agunbiade_Gafar, show picture of of himself with di caption "di New Iman for town".

For @OlakunleSaid, e no dey too happy say im no get opportunity to lead di eid prayer for im home as im oda house mates no fit join di prayer.

'Group prayer dey important for Islam'

Noibi, wey bi professor of Islamic Study, tell BBC Pidgin say group prayer dey important for islam as Prophet Muhammed (SAW) encourage make pipo dey gather pray.

He say, "Di prophet Muhammed give strong tok ontop group prayers. He tok say di prayer wey you pray for group get gain 27 times more dn di one wey you pray alone.

"If you decide to pray alone wen your family dey pray together, you go lose di 27 extra gain wey you suppose get for join bodi prayer"

Di clergyman add say no be say Allah no go bless prayer wey yu pray alone but e dey more beneficial to pray for group every time wey e dey possible to do am.