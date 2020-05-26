Cameroonians di hala for social media on Tuesday afta goment approve FCFA 4.2 billion for buy motor cars and oda materials for parliamentarians.

Pipo di vex plenti for seka say kontri di struggle for fight Coronavirus - COVID-19 weh e di daso spread and hospitals lack equipment laik oxygen, respirators and personal equipment for medical workers.

Just now Cameroon don confirm 5044 cases, close to 3000 active cases, 1,890 pipo recover and 171 pipo don die.

Louis Paul Motaze, Finance Minister, sign docki for May 12 for approve 4.2 billion for dis year budget for national assembly for cars and oda tins.

Image example Speaker of NA, Cavaye Yeguie Jibril . and oda mimbas for parliament before elections for February

Cameroon get 180 parliamentarians, (130 for ruling CPDM party) weh deh start new term for four years term of office dis year afta February elections.

From de calculations, one MP go get FCFA 23 million for buy car and other tins.

Cameroonians di hala how dis kana tin fit happened for kontri weh e di struggle for fight Covid-19.

Some kontri pipo don call dis wan witchcraft.

Na only for Cameroon weh deh di give FCFA 1 billion for fight deadly disease and FCFA 4 billion for buy cars…

MPs di cash out big-big moni wen medial workers di fight Coronavirus inside tough conditions.

Dis kana moni go make start-up sector for generate more moni for kontri.

Eyong Blaise di wanda why no MP don deny for take dis moni even opposition before.