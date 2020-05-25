Image copyright Kevin Winter/Getty Images Image example Burna Boy perform for 2019 Coachella Festival

Di 57th Africa Day celebration go happun wit concert wey go feature di biggest music stars for di continent and beyond.

For concert wey Hollywood actor Idris Elba, music legend Angélique Kidjo and Trevor Noah go host, fans go get opportunity to hear dia favourite stars perform on di evening of Monday, 25 May 2020.

Davido, Tiwa Savage, M.anifest, Burna Boy, Awilo Logomba, Grammy nominee Burna Boy and about 30 oda ogbonge musicians don ready to totori fans for di Africa day "Stronger Together" concert.

Di number of artistes wey go perform don make pipo reason am say dis fit be one of di biggest concert wey di continent don see.

Because of coronavirus, all di artiste and guests go dey dia house from wia dem go tok or perform (di concert no go happun for one venue), so as to raise money to fight Covid-19.

MTV Base wey dey partner wit Google to broadcast di concert confam say even international stars like Kirk Franklin, Winston Duke (of Black Panther feem) and Robbie Lyle (of Arsenal Fan TV) go show face.

South Africa presido Cyril Ramaphosa don confam say imsef go follow participate.

Every year, kontris dey come togeda to celebrate Africa Day wey also commemorate di day dem found Organisation of African Unity on 25 May 1963.

Di concert go start by 4pm West African Time ontop YouTube, MTV Base, Trace TV and di Facebook page of Africa Union.