Meet Ghanaian mind reader Ahokagya, who know exactly what dey inside your mind

Meet 'Ahokagya' de young Ghanaian mind reader wey psychologists describe as natural lie detector who go fit solve difficult crimes give security and court systems.

Ahokagya chop like four years when he discover say most of de things he dey do en parents den friends no fit do.

He figure say den mind reading check like walking or talking which everyone for fit do until people start describe am as wizard before he take en gift hide.

Years on he perfect de art of mind reading, second sight-seeing den other strange things.

Ghanaian psychologist, Dr Akwasi Osei say what he dey do no be witchcraft or demonic, rather dis tin dey fall under something we dey call parapsychology.

According to Dr Osei, "only 0.1% of de world population get dis kain mind reading ability."