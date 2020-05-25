Image copyright Getty Images

Federal ministry of Education say dem neva fix any date for di re-opening of schools across Nigeria.

Di ministry tok-tok pesin, Ben Gong tell BBC say di ministry go only decide on a date if di kontri health authority say e dey safe to do so.

Nigeria goment bin close all schools including University, Secondary and Primary schools for Nigeria on March 26 to stop di spread of coronavirus for di kontri.

Oga Gong add say "di input of di ministry of health, di Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and di Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19 on top di mata dey necessary, as na dem dey frontline for di fight against Covid-19."

E say as soon as dem know di date to re-open schools, dem go roll out dia guidelines and regulation wey all school go follow.

'No date for re-opening of Kano schools'

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Education for Kano state north western Nigeria, Muhammad Sanusi Sa'ad tell BBC say no date for di re-opening of Kano schools wey dey closed for over two months now.

Di commissioner add say decision to re-open di schools no be for Kano to take alone as na northern govnors meet to close all dia schools after coronavirus palava enter Nigeria.

"No date for di re-opening of Kano schools for now because as e be say na northern govnors meet to close all dia schools, na di same wey dem go meet again to determine when to re-open di schools."

"Na for di meeting to re-open dem go also decide which schools to re-open first and di procedures wey students and teachers go dey follow from now on."

Many parents for Kano dey worry say dia children don spend too much time for house without school and na few schools dey do online lessons for dia students.

Image example Mama dey teach her pikin

'We dey build capacity for our teachers on virtual learning'

For Rivers State, Commissioner for Education, Prof. Kaniye Ebeku tell BBC Pidgin say dem take di education of school children very serious, na im make since March, classes dey go on for radio and TV for Basic 10 and SS3 students to prepare dem for dia terminal examinations, with di expectation say di COVID 19 palava no go last long.

But as tins be now, dem dey look how dem go escalate am to include oda classes too but all dat one dey dia plans wey dem still dey make consultations.

"Many tins we dey consider include building capacity for our teachers on dis virtual learning and ensuring safe environment for di school compound be our top priority and when we don finalise dis plans we go let di public know."

Meanwhile, di Commissioner say di State owned tertiary institutions dey do virtual classes since and some of dem go even soon start to write exams but for di lockdown wey interrupt am, but very soon some of dem go write dia exams online.

Lagos state wey be di epicentre of coronavirus for Nigeria also dey do online classes for radio and TV but dem no tok wen schools go resume for di state.