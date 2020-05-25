Why Tanzania wan redeploy policemen wey get pot-belly

Image copyright @OlengurumwaO Twitter

Authorities for Tanzania say dem go redeploy traffic police officers wey get pot belly because dem dey embarrass di police service.

Na wetin di Interior Minister George Simbachewere tok over di weekend according local tori pipo.

Im say dem no dey popular, how can police officer get pot belly? na wetin oga George tok.

Some of our police officers dey use dia uniform to collect bribes from motorists. I advise all officers to abide by di law.

Oga Simbachewere order di police boss to reassign di officers.

One human rights activist tweet say make di policy no lead to discrimination.

Oga Simbachewere tok dis one during one road safety event for di capital, Dodoma.