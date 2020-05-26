Image copyright Getty Images

Germany umbrella organisation for brothels and independent sex workers don beg politicians to allow dem resume business as di kontri dey gradually ease dia coronavirus lockdown.

For one open letter to members of parliament, dem argue say like oda sectors, make dem also allow brothel to open for customers again.

Di organisation tok say dem don work out hygiene plan to make sure say workers do dia work safely, dem add say sex workers already get experience and plenti personal reason not to scata dia personal health.

Di letter also invite di politicians to visit any brothel once dem lift di restrictions so dat dem go fit see with dia own eyes say things dey go on safely.

How Germany sex workers plan to protect dia customers from coronavirus.

According to wetin dey di website of di Federal Association for Sexual Services, dem say dem get correct hygiene idea and dem recommend make dey open di brothels gradually (every 14 days);

Dem add say most of di sexual services dey happun with care, behind closed doors, for private, intimate environment and between two pipo -dat na one sex worker inside 'study room' with one customer and only for short time.

"Dis setting dey di same as hairdresser, masseuse, beautician, physiotherapist, or podiatrist." Dem tok.

Image copyright Getty Images

Step 1

First, smaller companies with up to 10 study rooms fit open. Maximum of 10 sex workers fit work hia at di same time.

Big companies, like B. Playhouses fit start with up to 10 rooms for rent, while di rest of di rooms go remain closed.

Bars fit also open - without drinks -, table dance bars - without dance and customers and without drinks, and cinemas - without films. Films, dem fit show film for inside di study.

Prostitution also dey permitted for dia own rooms (inside dia private apartment or if na appointment) and home and hotel visits / escorts.

Image copyright SPL

Step 2

Bars, table dance bars, cinemas and clubs fit serve drinks and oda offers to di customer, but only 50% of di before and possible capacity na im dem fit use, with minimum distance of 1.5 meters.

Step 3

All prostitution facilities fit begin offer dia sexual services and oda offers in accordance with dia operating ideas, wey dem go don bin submit give di trade offices as part of di licensing procedure under di ProstSchG.

Di organization say high hygiene standard always bin dey for prostitution and dis na according to di law under di ProstSchG and na part of di permit.