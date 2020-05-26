Image copyright Christian Cooper Image example Christian Cooper feem Amy Cooper after she refuse to stop her dog from running around di area

One white American woman wey call police afta one black man ask her to chain her dog for New York City don chop suspension from her job with one investment firm.

Di man, wey dem say dey like to watch birds, bin dey concerned say di dog fit endanger wildlife for Central Park.

"I go tell dem [police] say one African-American man dey threaten my life," she tell am.

One video of di incident dem post ontop social media go viral on Monday.

Di woman, wey dem identify as Amy Cooper, later apologise, say she "overreact".

Ms Cooper also return di dog to one rescue centre after allegations say she manhandle di dog, as e be like say she bin dey choke di animal while she dey call di police.

Di man, Christian Cooper (e no relate to her), bin posted di video of di incident ontop Facebook say di mata start wen e notice Ms Cooper dog dey run around one area of Central Park wey dem dey call di Ramble.

"Ma'am, dogs need to wear chain for di Ramble all di time. Di sign dey dia," Mr Cooper say e bin tell Ms Cooper, but she refuse to hold her dog.

He said he was concerned the dog would destroy the habitat in the Ramble, a popular area for bird-watchers.

Na so Mr Cooper beginn to feem Ms Cooper with im mobile phone, and she asked am to stop.

Di video show Ms Cooper dey call di police, as she dey tell Mr Cooper say "I go to tell dem say one African-American man dey threaten my life."

Di video, wey Mr Cooper sister too post for Twitter, don make pipo para for social media as many begin tok about di high number of killings of black men by police for di US.

Others tok about di high-profile fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery, one 25-year-old black man wey bin dey jog wen two men kill am for February.

Ms Cooper employer Franklin Templeton, one investment firm, don suspend her while dem investigates di incident, dem tok for Twitter say "we no dey condone racism of any kind."

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di Ramble for Central Park na popular area for bird-watchers and signs dey say owners must hold dia dogs

New York Police Department say nobody make complaints and dem no arrest anybody according to broadcaster NBC.

Ms Cooper tell di news outlet, "I sincerely and humbly apologize to everyone, especially to dat man, im family."

Di incident make her realise say no be everyone fit think of di police as "protection agency," she add.

She also return her dog to di Abandoned Angels Cocker Spaniel Rescue, wia she bin adopt am few years ago, afta di allegations say she choke di dog as she bin dey call di police.

"Di dog dey our hand and he dey safe and in good health," di organisation write for Facebook.