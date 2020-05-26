Rivers state news: Govnor Wike cancel lockdown for Port Harcourt and Obio-Akpor till further notice - See new rules pipo must follow
Rivers state Govnor Nyesom Wike don cancel di lockdown wey suppose start by 8pm on Tuesday 26 May, 2020 for Port Harcourt and Obio Akpor local goment areas for di state till further notice.
Di Governor tok dis one for State broadcast say all land, sea and air borders for di State still remain closed.
Rivers State get 121 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 32 pipo don recover from di disease and nine pipo don die.
See di new rules pipo must follow
- All land borders, including all exit and entry to Rivers State go remain closed to human and vehicular traffic, except those wey dey on essential services.
- All residents must wear face masks or cover for any public space, including our roads, banks, shopping malls, shops, hotels and in any lawful social gathering.
- Wike also direct di state task force and security agency to arrest and prosecute any pesin wey dem see for steets or any oda public place without wearing face masks.
- All banks, motor parks, hotels, restaurants, shops, business centres, shopping malls, and offices must maintain social distancing and enforce wearing of face masks for dia premises.
- Di state task force and security agency go seal up, prosecute and handover give di State any bank, shopping mall, restaurant, shop, business place or office wey fail to enforce social distancing and wearing of face masks for dia premises.
- Hotel owners no dey allowed to host large gatherings, including party and receptions. Any hotel wey break di law dem go seal am up and prosecute di owners. Dis one na im addition say dem must provide daily guest list to Police and Department of State Security.
- Oil mill market for Obio/Akpor Local Goment Area go remain closed until further notice
- Oginigba Slaughter market for Obio/Akpor Local Goment Area go remain closed until further notice.
- Mbiama market for Ahoada West Local Goment Area go also dey closed until further notice.
- All public weddings, burials and large social gathering still dey banned.
- Churches and oda religious gatherings go kontinu to comply wit di existing advise on social distancing, start temperature checks and make wearing of face masks compulsory during dia activities
- Dealers for Ikoku spare part market dey warned for di last time to stop to convert public roads to mechanic workshops or dem dey risk final closure.