Rivers state Govnor Nyesom Wike don cancel di lockdown wey suppose start by 8pm on Tuesday 26 May, 2020 for Port Harcourt and Obio Akpor local goment areas for di state till further notice.

Di Governor tok dis one for State broadcast say all land, sea and air borders for di State still remain closed.

Rivers State get 121 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 32 pipo don recover from di disease and nine pipo don die.

See di new rules pipo must follow