Image example World Best Teacher say to do project with your pikin na ogbonge way to learn

As di world still dey battle with di coronavirus pandemic wey 2020 bring, di number one question for most parents and children mouth na wen school go resume.

For some kontris, mostly for Africa, e neva clear how dem go fit open schools safely.

Until we fit tok dat mata, parents don turn teacher and dat one fit dey very stressful.

But no too worry, di Kenyan teacher, Peter Tabichi wey win one million dollars as di World Best Teacher get some tips for una.

Form time table for learning

Oga Peter Tabichi tok say, " Di first tin you need do as you dey teach your pikin for house na to dey organised."

Dat one mean say, you go set time to start and finish di lessons at di same time everiday and make sure you keep to am.

Also make sure say you give dem plenty breaks and time to play.

Image example Mama dey teach her pikin

Use house work to teach school work

Since your house don turn school, at least for now, Tabichi say, "you fit turn any place for your house to classroom and you no need degree to fit teach your pikin important lesson."

E say so dat di message of wetin you dey try teach dem go fit enta, make you do am like project work, dat na say, you go allow dem follow you do wetin you wan do.

Dem fit follow you cook, if na to wash cloth dem fit join or if you repair cloth wey don tear, na home economics dem don learn oh.

Or even sef, una fit create art togeda or sing or drum sef, e dey help with di learning.

Make sure you add physical exercise for dia classes

Tabichi say, "physical exercise dey very important for pikin dem."

Im advice say you fit use rope do skipping or tug of war.

Or you fit use di opportunity to teach di pikin dem how to ride bike.

You go fit also use di opportunity play beta play with your pikin, no be only good exercise for di both of una, na anoda beta way to bond with dem.

Use di pandemic take teach health education

Di pandemic don bring obonge opportunity to explain wetin virus be and how e dey waka.

Teach dem how handwashing go fit protect dem.

Tabichi say, "Help dem so dem no go fear too much, tell dem say dis virus no go dey forever, and no be everi pesin wey catch am dey die."

Dem no support media player for your device Nine year old pikin ogbonge invention to wash hand easy

At di end of di day, know say you don try as parent

Tabachi advice say when school day don finish, you fit pray, or review say you don meet your target, and learn to keep diary.

E say, "when night don reach, go outside go look di stars, and den, go sleep with assurance say you don do your best as parent".