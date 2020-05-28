Image copyright Nancy Saiboh Image example Menstruation Bangle

"Ma first menses, ah feel bad. E start (for form three), wen ah dey class and ah stain ma uniform, boys dem mock me sotei ah go report for principal", Marielle Atuh share e experience for BBC News Pidgin dis Menstrual Hygiene day.

May 28, na Menstrual Hygiene Day weh de world di shine eye for challenges weh girls and women di face for manage periods.

Atuh add, "boy give me e pullover ah tie go change afta ah stain ma uniform, e calm me down". "Na ma principal teach me how for use pad and how for take care for myself weh ah di menstruate".

Jane, also tok e tori. "De day ah see blood for ma pant, ah shame, ah no bi comfortable, ah instead tell ma friend before ma mami".

"Ah no fit wash ma private part, ah fear say na wound, though ah don di tok menses wit friends for secondary school", Anna tok e own.

Ndi Nancy Saiboh, founder for, Acton for Development and Empowerment, ADE, say de idea na for create space weh girls and women di feel free for share dia experience about menstruation na for break barriers.

For Bamenda today, ADE team di go orphanages for teach dem how for make de menstrual bangle -global symbol for menstruation and menstrual hygiene.

Pipo wey dey make di menstruation bangles

ADE collect sanitary pads for share for adolescent school girls, for Bamenda, Limbe and Mora wen school start. Some girls no fit go school as deh no get sanitary pad, Saiboh tok.

New report weh international NGO komot say for seka effects for Coronavirus-lockdowns, informate for menstruation no bi enough.

Sanitary products, pads, tampons, too di lack and bi costly for dis taim. Dis situation di make'am difficult for manage periods for de world.