Image copyright Getty Images Image example Chrissy Teigen na wife of ogbonge American singer John Legend

American model Chrissy Teigen go do surgery to remove her breast implants, na wetin she post for social media.

I wan comot my breasts! I don enjoy dem for many years but I don tire," na wetin she write for Instagram.

Many pipo praise her for di decision wey she take online and dem even wish her good luck ahead of wen she go do di procedure.

Madam Teigen, wey be 34 years na author and TV personality and pesin wey get strong views about family, politics and Hollywood.

Di 34 year old model wey dey married to ogbonge American singer John Legend say she go soon take coronavirus test to prepare for di surgery.

She explain her decision to remove her implants for Instagram, wia she get almost 30m followers.

"I' wan fit dey zip dress wey be my size, lie down with my belly comfortably" na wetin she tok.

"No worry about me! I dey okay. I go still get breasts, dem go just be pure fat."

For March, Madam Teigen tell Glamour magazine say she do implants wen she dey 20 years for one swimsuits modelling job.

But den you go born pikin, dem go full with milk and fall and now wahala dey," na wetin she tell Glamour.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend

Many pipo dey hail her decision online including ogbonge model Naomi Campbell wey write "be safe".

Safe surgery, babe. Thank you for always being open! Di world need more of dat," na wetin Milly Almodovar popular beauty editor tok.

"Life dey change, you gatz to enjoy am," na wetin Canada actress Ayesha Curry tok, she add say she make di same decision last year because her implants make her "sick".

Teigen social media post dey always make headlines.

She and her husband na strong critic of US President Donald Trump.

For 2019, Trump call her "dirty mouth" for tweet wey im also call her husband "boring" afta oga Legend tok for TV about di need to change di criminal justice system.