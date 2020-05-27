Image copyright GPE/KELLEY LYNCH Image example Teacher dey write for board for classroom

Nigeria Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba say di kontri never ready to risk di health of children sake of say dem wan reopen schools.

Oga Nwajiuba wey no give any date for resumption, say: "Until we dey sure say children fit go school, return safely and not bring home dis Covid-19 den we no dey ready.

Dis comments from di minister dey come as Nigerian parents wan know wen schools for di kontri go reopen.

During di Presidential taskforce on Covid-19 briefing on Wednesday, 27 May 2020, oga Nwajiuba say di ministry go release guidelines on how tins go be if schools resume.

"We go publish guidelines on wetin we expect adapting wit Covid-19 go look like. For secondary schools, those for junior secondary and senior secondary fit resume just to finish dia exams and den go back

"We go limit di number of children per class, wetin e fit mean be say classes fit hold for morning and classes fit hold for afternoon to handle di issue of social distancing," no so oga Nwajiuba tok.

Di minister also add say dem intend to fumigate all di schools before resumption.

We eye still dey dis tori, check back later for more details.