Image copyright Ruth Richardson/Twitter

Pipo wey dey do we-no-go-gree waka enter streets for America city of Minneapolis to protest di death of one black man wey die for police hand.

Video of di death of 46-years-old George Floyd wen e shout say "I no fit breathe" as police man kneel down for im neck don full social media.

Di death of Floyd don bring back di call by black pipo for America say "Black lives matter" as dis no go be di first time wey police brutality lead to di death of black man.

Wetin happen to George Floyd?

Officer's wey bin dey respond to reports of di use of fake money bin approach Floyd for e car.

According to police, dem tell am to move away from e car but e no gree make dem arrest am.

Police for statement say: "Officers bin dey able to handcuff di suspect and come see say im dey suffer from medical distress."

Di video wey passer-by take for di scene no show how di confrontation happun but show how one white police officer use e knee to pin Floyd neck to di ground.

Floyd tok say "abeg, I no fit breathe and "no kill me" as im lie down for ground.

Image copyright NY Daily News Image example Eric Garner with e wife Esaw

Eric Garner

"I no fit breathe," na di same tin wey Eric Garner tok before e die.

For 17 July 2014, officers arrest Garner onto say dem suspect say im dey sell loose cigarette.

For di video of im arrest wey one passer-by record, e show say Oga Pantaleo, wey be white, hand dey around Garner neck as dem dey struggle for street for Staten city for Island borough.

As di officers continued to hold Garner, you go hear am dey tok plenty times say: "I no fit breathe."

Garner wey be 43-years and papa of six children, lose consciousness, dem later pronounce am dead for hospital.

One city medical examiner rule say di chokehold, how dem hold am, contribute for wetin Kill Garner.

Image copyright Family photo Image example Ahmaud Arbery

Ahmaud Arbery

Arbery bin go out to jog for Brunswick for America for February 23, 2020.

One resident for di neighbourhood, Gregory McMichael, tell police say im believe say Arbery resemble di suspect wey rob di area recently.

But police say nobody don report any case of robbery for di area to dem.

Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis, armed themselves with pistol and shotgun and pursue oga Arbery for dia pickup truck for dia neighbourhood.

According to Gregory, h=im and im son bin tell am to "stop, stop, say dem want talk to am".

Tori be say dem shoot three times na so Arbery fall down for di street.