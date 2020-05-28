University of Ibadan student wey create tech to epp di blind read and waka

One tech start-up by final year medical students at the University of Ibadan don create devices wey dey epp visually impaired people read and waka without sticks.

Kolawole Tomi wey be di co-founder and CEO of Vinsighte tok say di two assistive technology wey be Viri and Visis don dey successful after dee go test am for one school of di blind for Ibadan.