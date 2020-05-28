Star Wars actor, John Boyega post for Twitter on Wednesday in reaction to George Floyd death don cause anoda kasala on its own.

Video of di death of 46-years-old George Floyd wen e shout say "I no fit breathe" as police man kneel down for im neck don full social media and pipo wey dey do we-no-go-gree waka enta streets for America city of Minneapolis to protest di death of one black man wey die for police hand.

Sake of wetin di actor consider as police brutality and racism, Boyega write post for official Twitter account wey shake internet.

Di post don generate more than a million reactions under 24 hours across di world. Di Star Wars star provoke for some of di reactions im get inside anoda Instagram Live to defend im tweet.

Di first time John Gboyega witness murder of black pesin na wen im dey eight years old and im witness di killing of im neighbour, one Damilola Taylor wey original from Nigeria.

John Gboyega parents and acting career

Di actor parents, Samson and Abigail na pastors wey originally be Nigerians wey move from Nigeria to Birmingham UK.

Im get two sistas Grace and Blessing all of dem dey UK.

Na for 2011 na im Gboyega land im first acting role afta im graduate from school of acting.

Na wen John Gboyega appear for for school drama for 2002 na im begin show signs of acting.

Major moments of di actor

