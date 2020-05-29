Image copyright Simi/Facebook Image example Nigerians dey drag Simi on top yarn on homosexual

Popular Nigerian musician, Simi, wey im real name be Simisola Ogunleye, don start to dey trend for social media again but for ontop yarn wey vex some pipo of di LGBT+ community.

Gbege start wen di singer put mouth to tok about how pipo wey be of di same race dey harm one anoda.

Bisi Alimi, one gay man wey dey live outside of Nigeria, yab Simi say she be "disgrace" and add say she no get mouth to dey tok wen she don say gay pipo no dey normal.

One time, Simi and some of her friends tok say gay pipo no dey normal for one episode of her Youtube series wey she call "stooped sessions".

Gay community for Nigeria vex and begin dey call her 'hypocrite'. Na wetin dey remember again wen she tok about same race violence wey dem begin to drag her.

Same sex relationship or marriage dey illegal for Nigeria and person fit chop up to 14 years in prison for di offense.

Some pipo dey also defend simi say she no talk say she hate gay pipo and say make pipo no attach her ontop di matter.

No be on top only homosexual matter pipo don drag Simi. Last year, her fans begin vex sake of say she tok. She bin tok her mind and criticize internet fraudsters but her fans say na those fraudsters dey support her music career.