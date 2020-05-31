''Pa Jerome bi don paralyse, e bi diabetic but hospital force we for sign Covid-19 wen e die''

Image copyright Canessia Djabun Image example Pa Jerome

Hospitals di tag plenti die Covid-19 for Cameroon sotei families di wanda if pipo no di die from oda sick dem again.

Canessia Djabun tori wit BBC News Pidgin how e uncle, Pa Jereome die for front hospital deh force dem for sign say e die from Covid-19. "If not deh, for no go give we de die bodi", Djabun tok.

Pa Jerome bi don paralyse, e bi diabetic and asthmatic patient, all check-up bin bi for University Teaching Hospital, CHU.

But for May 17 weh e die, CHU, say bed no dey for put e. Afta deh ask family for pay FCFA 70,000 (140 dollars) FCFA 100,000 (200 dollars) for scan.

Family ask for pa Jerome e hospital book, staff go up kam down, say deh no see'am. "As we put inhaler, e calm down start breath fain".

"Ma pikin you know de moni weh ah di owe, I go buy you motor", Djabun say na so deh tok wit e broda.

Den as deh wan take Pa go house, Covid-19 Centre motor kam say deh no fit go, so deh put e inside tent.

"Ah ask weti go happen if Jerome wikup and pesin no dey who go give de inhaler? Deh say no ask kweshion", Djabun tori.

Image example University Teaching Hospital, CHU

Afta about one hour, Djabun ask de situation, deh say e broda don die.

"Pa no bi di cough, no signs for Covid-19, deh no test pa for Covid-19, deh no do anytin, but deh say if we no sign say e die from Covid-19, we no go take de die bodi go bury'am", Djabun tok.

"Hospital staff say we get for argue wit dem, if family no gree sign deh, no die body. Na instruction from authorities-Chef de terre", Djabun.

We sign papers for police, before police follow we go bury e for compound.

Djabun say e ask hospital why no test dem if e broda die of Covid-19 deh shut-up e.

Dis case for Jerome, one of de many cases, and complains for pipo weh deh die and hospital tell family say na Covid-19.

Some family for Douala attack medical staff afta deh say dia pesin die of Covid-19.

Na bad taim for sick now for Cameroon as hospitals dis say place no dey for put dem, some families tok.

Cameroon don register close to 4000 cases, around 131 na medical staff weh di put dia lives for danger for save pipo, about 146 don die.

Sylvain Nga Onana, President for medical staff trade union tell BBC News pidgin say, "Now for hospital, if temperature na 38, or you get some kana signs, deh di start fear you. Sometaim deh admit di treat, but if e happen say you die, de name for sick di change to Covid-19 before you komot.

Population di panic, as trade union, we say authorities for make barrier- equipe, upgrade staff, make district hospitals di treat Covid-19, e add.

"Stigmatisation for patient don become laik business, laik say if you declare plenti you get royalties", Nga Onana tok.

E don become laik some spell and families di fear for take dia parents go hospital, once deh say Covid-19, police di take dem go bury.

Dr Atedjoe Gervais Gabriel, SG for Cameroon medical council, say pipo di deny wen deh say dia patient die of Covid-19. Some di attack doctors maybe avoid for pay hospital bills.

But Atedjoe advice say, "Make population respect doctors, even if na which kana error weh fit don make, e no justify attack".