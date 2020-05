George Floyd: Thousands of pipo dey continue to protest against di death of George Floyd

'As a young black American, I dey really afraid'.

BBC Minute’s Nabihah Parkar tok to young African-Americans for di city, dem tok say dem dey scared for their safety.

Video Journalist: Olivia Le Poidevin, BBC Minute