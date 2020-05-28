Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) don release afta Covid-19 Pandemic Public Health Protocol wey pipo wey dey operate international flights for Nigeria go now follow.

Di body wey dey regulate aviation matter for Nigeria say, now, flight crew must wear Personal Protective Equipment for di duration of flights.

For statement wey di NCAA Director General, Captain Musa Nuhu sign say international flights must observe infection, prevention and control measures throughout di flights.

On March 23, Nigeria goment bin suspend international flights sake of di outbreak of coronavirus.

Part of wetin di NCAA tok amongst oda tins na say dem no go quarantine flight crew but dem go undergo compulsory Covid-19 test every 14 days.

Di air operators na dem go pay for di cost of di test on di flight return to Nigeria as any crew member wey test positive go go for treatment for further management.

Meanwhile di Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria say "dem dey work hard to ensure say dem reopen soon".

Wetin dey inside di guidelines?

NCAA say any "Nigeria-based airlines/aircrew wey wan fly outside di kontri must obey di following: