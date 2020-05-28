Airports reopening in Nigeria: NCAA set guidelines for international flights to happun
Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) don release afta Covid-19 Pandemic Public Health Protocol wey pipo wey dey operate international flights for Nigeria go now follow.
Di body wey dey regulate aviation matter for Nigeria say, now, flight crew must wear Personal Protective Equipment for di duration of flights.
For statement wey di NCAA Director General, Captain Musa Nuhu sign say international flights must observe infection, prevention and control measures throughout di flights.
- Nigeria airports dey prepare to reopen, but e no go be business as usual
- Nigeria goment go close Lagos, Abuja International airports ontop new cases of Coronavirus
On March 23, Nigeria goment bin suspend international flights sake of di outbreak of coronavirus.
Part of wetin di NCAA tok amongst oda tins na say dem no go quarantine flight crew but dem go undergo compulsory Covid-19 test every 14 days.
Di air operators na dem go pay for di cost of di test on di flight return to Nigeria as any crew member wey test positive go go for treatment for further management.
Meanwhile di Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria say "dem dey work hard to ensure say dem reopen soon".
Wetin dey inside di guidelines?
NCAA say any "Nigeria-based airlines/aircrew wey wan fly outside di kontri must obey di following:
- Ensure say dem sensitize di crew of infection, prevention and control (IPC) measures
- Ensure say dem get PPE, minimum of 70% alcohol-based hand sanitizers and Universal Precaution kits for di aircraft before di flight
- Flight crew need to wear PPE and observe IPC measures
- Flight crew need to ensure passengers rub dia hands wit alcohol-based sanitizer as dem dey leave di aircraft.
- Put notice for di toilet/washroom on hand washing wey go request passengers to wash dia hands afta dem use di toilet
- Flight crew need maintain safe distance between passengers and demsef; to avoid direct physical contact
- Cabin crew go serve only food wey dem don package beforehand to passengers.
- Wia e dey possible, flight crew need reserve one toilet for dia own use.
- Airline go carry increased crew to ensure immediate turnaround of di flight wit no crew member leaving di aircraft, except di pilot