Image copyright Luka Sokapu Image example Dis na one of di survivors of di Gonar Rugo attacks

Mr Andrew Ikyalla wey dey stay Gonar Rogo village for Kajuru local goment for Kaduna northern Nigeria don tell BBC say dem dey fear to return to di village after di gunmen attack wey happun last week.

Andrew say di attack on Gonar Rogo wey start around 11pm in di night leave 14 pipo for im village dead.

"Di gunmen wey come reach 80 and many of dem hold AK47 gun, dem just dey shoot and dem spend 30 minutes dey operate before Police come by then dem don kill 14 pipo for my village."

"Among those 14 pipo wey die 12 na my church members and I know them wella but di ones wey pain me pass na three women wey get babies wey dem kill, one get one week old baby, di other one month and di last one two months pikin."

'Pipo dey run comot'

Image copyright Luka Sokapu Image example Pipo dey run comot Gonar Rogo

Andrew say e dey lucky to escape with im wife and three children around 12 midnight and e dey stay for Kaduna city at di moment.

"Many pipo no gree go back even though security pipo dey assure us say make we return but many pipo still dey fear."

Mr Dio Maisamari na di chairmo for Aadara Community for Kajuru local goment and e tell BBC say different motives dey for di attacks wey im pipo dey suffer.

Image copyright Andrew Ikyalla

"First, our understanding of wetin dey happun be say e get pure criminality inside, some of dis gunmen na thieves, dia own na just to come loot and rape women."

"E come get anoda motive wey be say we feel say dis pipo wey dey attack us want to take over our land." Na so Maisamari tok.

BBC contact Kaduna State Police Command but di tok tok pesin for di command ASP Jalige say Kaduna Police dey write statement on di issue wey dem go release before midnight.

No be today farmers and pipo wey many dey suspect to be herders dey get gbege for dat area especially for Kajuru and Chikun local goments wey dey di state.

Pipo for social media don dey para on top di kill-kill for Southern Kaduna wey dem say don dey happun for long now.