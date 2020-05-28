Rivers state goment for south south Nigeria say dem go provide free bus service for four local goment areas for di state as part of support to help citizens cope with di coronavirus.

Di free bus service go run for Port Harcourt, Obio Akpor, Eleme and Oyigbo local goment areas.

Di State Commissioner for Transport, Sunny Ejekwu say na part of measures to reduce di suffering of pipo wey dey live and do business for di state.

E confam say, di state executive council don approve 28 luxury buses wey go carry passengers free of charge during dis Covid-19 period and e go start from Monday, June 1,2020.

Di Commissioner add say wearing of facemasks na di compulsory requirement for any passenger wey wan enjoy di free bus service.

Di free bus service dey follow di free food wey di Rivers State COVID-19 Palliatives Committee don distribute across all di 23 local goment areas for di State so Dem fit get food to chop.

Di Goment bin don also set up special Committee wey dey buy food and oda agricultural produce from Farmers and fishermen for di State so dem fit continue to go back go farm and fish so food no go spoil for store because market no dey for dem to sell am

Meanwhile, di Ikoku spare parts market don open but conditions dey traders must maintain to remain open.

Secretary for Ikoku Spare Parts Market Traders Union Nnamdi Amadikwa tell BBC Pidgin say, dem meet with Governor Nyesom Wike come agree on some conditions wey traders and customers must keep in order for di market to continue to dey open:

Di guidelines:

•Evri trader and customer must wear facemask as e dey come di market for business

• Evri shop must provide place wia customers fit wash dia hands with soap and water or use sanitizers before dem enter di shop

• Dem no go repair any motor along di road or block di Olu Obasanjo/Ikoku road for any reason.

•Dem must maintain social distancing of 1.5 to 2m for dia shops.

Di traders try to keep di rules as di Ikoku road bin dey free of di usual tight traffic and many of dem wear facemask.

Governor Wike for state broadcast on Tuesday 26 May, bin cut serious warning for Ikoku Market traders say make dem no convert public road to mechanic workshop odawise dem go risk final closure.