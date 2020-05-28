Image copyright Twitter/@johndumelo1

Ghanaian movie star and parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, John Dumelo say de compilation of new voters register by Electoral Commission of Ghana go mess voters up.

He make dis claim after Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) on Wednesday announce say dem go start compiling new voters register despite opposition to dis move by National Democratic Congress (NDC)

"E be stressful and cumbersome, you [EC] dey disenfranchise a lot of people from voting if they go ahead with it." john Dumelo talk BBC Pidgin.

Justifying en reasons for de opposing de new register, he explain say de criteria EC set as basis to qualify as a Ghanaian to go on de voters register e flawed.

Sake of not everyone get National Identification Authority (NIA) card and no be everyone get passport.

Also de third option which EC give which be to get two Ghanaians register to validate say you be Ghanaian, but that according to opposition NDC be cumbersome.

Again, de coronavirus pandemic too be issue sake of dis registration exercise go expose Ghanaians to possible infection.

According Dumelo, considering all this and the fact that life for go on, "we for live with de virus but that no dey mean say we for die, people no want die."

National Democratic Congress (NDC), give indication say de party go challenge Electoral Commission decision to compile a new voters' register sake of de outcomes go be dangerous to Ghana.