Nigerians demand di arrest of police officer wey allegedly shoot one 16-year- old girl die.

Tina Ezekwe wey be 16 year old die on Thursday, four days afta one Nigerian police officer mistakenly shoot her for Iyana Oworo area for Lagos State South West of di kontri as im dey try arrest driver wey break lockdown curfew rules according to tori.

One local tori blog, OworoTV bin post di video of Tina on Monday, where she lie down for ground after di alleged shooting.

For di video, we hear pipo dey shout her name, Tina as dem carry am from ground dey run. E be like say dem dey rush her go hospital.

For tweets on Thursday, dem later share screenshots of whatsappchat wey confam say Tina don die as her family no fit afford moni for treatment.

Dear Twitter NG it is with great grief in our hearts we are writing to tell you Tina just gave up the ghost.



A trigger happy police officer is out there walking freely after killing an innocent child.



We seek immediate and undelayed #JusticeForTina#JusticeForTina

How Tina take die

One eyewitness tell BBC say, di policeman wey shoot di girl "don drink and e dey demand for 200 naira to free di bus driver."

E add say, as di driver no gree give dem di moni, dem shoot di driver, come arrest di conductor.

"As we gather to harass di police say why dem shoot di driver, he come begin shoot at di crowd, na dat time one bullet come hit Tina." di eyewitness tok

Ezekwe King wey be Tina brother follow BBC Pidgin tok wetin happun on Monday night, di night wey police shoot Tina.

He say around 9pm Nigerian time, one police man bin dey try arrest bus driver wey break lockdown curfew rules.

"Dem shoot di driver come arrest di conductor, but we no know if di driver die, dem carry am comot,

Tina na di last pesin to run comot because she bin dey our mama shop where she dey sell pepper and fruits.

"Dem shoot my sister, I tell di police man say im don shoot my sister but dem no answer me."

"I quickly rush Tina go hospital dat night, dem give us first aid but dem tell us say she don lose too much blood, na di hospital she later die on Thursday."

King say Tina dey outside wia she dey sell market for dia mother. "Tina na gentle pesin, she no dey find anybody trouble"

"We be six before, now we don turn five."

"Tina suppose write her WAEC dis year but now dem don kill am." King tok as im dey almost cry.

"My sister get big dreams but she never tell me wetin she wan do for future but I sabi say she get big dreams.

Na only five of us come remain now wey she don go plus my papa and mama." King add

One eyewitness, Ruka, tok say di police wey shoot Tina fit don dey drunk because he bin threaten to shoot her again and shoot himself.

Wetin police tok

Di Public Relations officer of di Lagos State police command, Bala Elkanah tok say dem don identify di 'killer cop' arrest am and detain am for di Headquarters.

"He go face di full weight of di law. Justice go surely prevail. We go update members of di public on di outcome of di investigation." he add.

Dis no be di first time wey members of public don demand justice for di killing of citizens by di Nigerian Police.