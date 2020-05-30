Image copyright Twitter/MBuhari Image example Buhari goment claim dis na di first direct intervention of any Nigerian goment wey target di very bottom of di economy

If you go school or sabi handiwork, Nigeria goment new 774,000 jobs to come for October 2020, no dey for you.

Dis na, according to di minister of State, Labour & Employment Festus Keyamo, e say President Muhammadu Buhari dey find those wey fit "carry shovel, carry blocks, clear gutter and clear bush" to get dis work.

Earlier dis week Buhari administration bin announce say between October and December 2020, every of di 774 local goment areas for di kontri go get 1000 jobs each, to bring di total to 774,000.

Dis jobs no go need heavy equipment but go use simple ones like shovels, wheelbarrows, grass cutters or work like to control traffic.

E no dey clear if dis move from di goment na to epp wit hardship wey Coronavirus don bring come pipo life, or na something dem don already plan to do tey-tey.

On Thursday, Keyamo follow tori pipo tok wia im explain how di programme go work; we torchlight some of di tins wey im yarn:

Di monthly allowance for each worker go be N20,000 ($52) Na state level joinbodi go select 1000 per LGA wey go get di work Dis joinbodi go get pipo like; market leader (woman), representative from Christian bodi, Muslim bodi and traditional bodi Di joinbodi go decide which kain projects dem wan do Di projects gastu be di type wey no require big-big machine, like clear bush, clean gutter, control traffic Na pipo wey no get work, and no get any skill dem dey find to give job (artisans like plumbers, carpenters no qualify) Out of di 1000 jobs every LGA go get, 100 of am go to those wey politicians select; so as not to touch di remaining 90% Payment of allowance go come direct from CBN wey dey work with just 4 banks ontop dis project All di workers need BVN, if anyone no get, dem go register for am inside one di 4 banks Website go dey where anyone fit upload photo of project so that all man fit monitor wetin dey happen all over Nigeria

When tori pipo ask Oga Keyamo say how goment go dey sure say some pipo no go chhok hand spoil di good plan to epp di poor, di minister reply say na di job of di state level joinbodi to monitor each other, and "Nigerians home and abroad go be di prefects and di monitors of dis programme, no be we alone."

"E no fit dey 100% perfect. No perfect system dey anywhere in di world," Keyamo bin caution.

Sabi pipo say for di West African kontri na at least 60% dey live below $1 per day, wey mean say many pipo live below poverty line.